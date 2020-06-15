lunedì, Giugno 15, 2020
IF YOUR ADOLESCENT HAS AN EATING DISORDER

(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, lun 15 giugno 2020

“An excellent introductory guide for parents of teens and young adults concerned about a possible eating disorder in their child. It provides pragmatic, factual information on eating disorders, how to access care for your child, and what to expect.” — Angela Guarda, MD, Stephen and Jean Robinson Associate Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, The Johns Hopkins School of Medicine

“Walsh and Glasofer have been at the cutting edge of eating disorders treatment and research for several decades now. These authors are extraordinarily well placed to provide a wide ranging and informative text on everything someone with an eating disorder, or someone who cares for a loved one with an eating disorder, ought to know.” — Daniel Le Grange, PhD, Benioff UCSF Professor in Children’s Health, Department of Psychiatry, UCSF, CA, and Emeritus Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Neuroscience, The University of Chicago, Chicago, IL

“This book, written by leading experts in the field of eating disorders, is an important resource for parents of an adolescent with an eating disorder. Using personal vignettes and case studies, the book provides scientifically accurate information in an easy-to-read manner.” — Neville H. Golden MD, Chief, Division of Adolescent Medicine, The Marron and Mary Elizabeth Kendrick Professor of Pediatrics, Stanford University School of Medicine

Fonte/Source: https://global.oup.com/academic/product/if-your-adolescent-has-an-eating-disorder-9780190076825?cc=us&lang=en

