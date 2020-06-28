IF YOU HAVEN’T TRIED THIS CHOCOLATE SOUFFLé, YOU’RE MISSING OUT!

(AGENPARL) – ORLANDO (FLORIDA), dom 28 giugno 2020

Now more than ever, we’re looking for ways to bring the magic of Disney into your home. We recently brought you a virtual viewing of one of our most popular Broadway-style shows, and in today’s installment of #DisneyMagicMoments, we are showcasing one of my personal favorites – Palo!

The Italian-inspired Palo restaurant aboard each Disney ship offers a superlative dining experience reserved exclusively for adults. Guests are invited to indulge in a menu of delectable modern Italian cuisine, coupled with a sophisticated atmosphere and superior service. But while Palo may be reserved for adults, here is a way to bring a taste of this experience to the entire family – make your own chocolate soufflé at home!

[embedded content]

Palo Chocolate Soufflé

Serves 6

Ingredients

3 tablespoons butter, plus more for greasing the soufflé cups

6 tablespoons sugar, plus more for dusting the soufflé cups

1 cup milk

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

3 tablespoons Dutch-processed cocoa

2 ounces (2/3 cup) semisweet or bittersweet chocolate, melted

4 eggs, separated

Vanilla Sauce (recipe follows)

Directions

Preheat oven to 350°F. Set a full kettle of water on to boil. Butter six 4-ounce soufflé cups and coat with sugar; set aside. Bring the milk to a boil in a small saucepan. Meanwhile, melt the butter in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Add the flour and cocoa to the butter and beat with a whisk to a smooth, paste-like consistency. Reduce heat and cook for 1 minute. Slowly add the hot milk, whisking until smooth, then blend in melted chocolate. Let cool for 5 minutes, then stir in egg yolks. Beat egg whites in a separate bowl until frothy. Slowly add sugar, 1 tablespoon at a time, until stiff, glossy peaks form. Stir a heaping spoonful of egg whites into the chocolate, then fold in the remaining whites just until combined. Pour the batter into prepared soufflé cups. Place cups in a large baking dish and add enough boiling water to reach halfway the sides of the soufflé cups. Bake for 20 minutes. Serve immediately, with warm vanilla sauce.

Vanilla Sauce

Ingredients

1 1/4 cups heavy cream

1/4 vanilla bean, split lengthwise

3 tablespoons sugar

2 small egg yolks

Directions

Bring cream and vanilla bean to a low boil in a saucepan over medium heat. Combine sugar and egg yolks. Add 2 spoonfuls of boiling cream to egg mixture and stir well, then pour back into the remaining cream and continue to cook over low heat, stirring constantly for 3 to 4 minutes.

Of course, the dining experience at Palo doesn’t end with the fine cuisine. Palo is also home to a robust menu of adult beverages, including inventive cocktails and classic reserve wines. The restaurant’s wine list, with 99 percent Italian wines, includes about 90 labels from all regions of Italy, including a sparkling Prosecco, a lush red Barolo made just for Palo, and some of the best Super Tuscans.

One of my favorite beverages at Palo, especially paired with brunch, is the restaurant’s signature Balsamic Grande cocktail. This refreshing drink features vodka, a splash of 5-year-old balsamic vinegar and fresh muddled strawberries. Check out this video to see how you can make it at home.

[embedded content]

Stay tuned for more behind-the-scenes stories, recipes and other #DisneyMagicMoments coming your way from Disney Cruise Line on the Disney Parks Blog!

