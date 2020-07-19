domenica, Luglio 19, 2020
IF WE FAIL TO COME TO AN AGREEMENT ON ISSUES IN DISPUTE, THAT WILL BE BECAUSE OF HOLLAND

(AGENPARL) – BUDAPEST (HUNGARY), dom 19 luglio 2020 If we fail to come to an agreement on issues in dispute in connection with the budget and the rescue package, that will be because of Holland, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated in Brussels on Sunday, ahead of the third working day of the EU summit about the next seven-year budget of the European Union and the attached economic recovery package.

Fonte/Source: http://www.kormany.hu/en/the-prime-minister/news/if-we-fail-to-come-to-an-agreement-on-issues-in-dispute-that-will-be-because-of-holland

