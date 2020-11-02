lunedì, Novembre 2, 2020
Breaking News

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – NOVEMBER 2, 2020

COVID, VERTICE A CHIGI, IPOTESI COPRIFUOCO ALLE 21, REGIONI CON ELEVATI CONTAGI…

ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA’S NATIONAL DAY

ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA’S NATIONAL DAY

ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA’S NATIONAL DAY

COVID, LEGA: RICOSTRUZIONI FANTASIOSE, GOVERNO SMENTISCA SE VUOLE LEALE COLLABORAZIONE CON REGIONI

BELGIO, CRISTIANI E MUSULMANI: CONOSCERSI E RISPETTARSI

STATEMENT OF THE LITHUANIAN MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS REGARDING THE PARLIAMENTARY ELECTION…

STATEMENT OF THE LITHUANIAN MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS REGARDING THE PARLIAMENTARY ELECTIONS…

​​​​​COVID: DELRIO (PD), GRAVE NO DEL CENTRODESTRA A CABINA DI REGIA. SERVE…

Agenparl

IF IT’S CHRISTMAS AND YOU KNOW IT

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – SINGAPORE, lun 02 novembre 2020 “Sing along to this festive take on the classic song “If You’re Happy and You Know It”–the shiny glitter cover makes this board book a perfect holiday gift! “If it’s Christmas and you know it, light the tree. If it’s Christmas and you know it, light the tree. If it’s Christmas and you know it, then the tree will surely show it. If it’s Christmas and you know it, light the tree.” Featuring a play on the lyrics of “If You’re Happy and You Know It,” this board book is full of holiday cheer and is sure to give young readers a knew favorite Christmas song!”–Amazon.com.

Fonte/Source: https://www.nlb.gov.sg/newarrivals/itemdetail.aspx?bid=205252869

Post collegati

HURRICANE HEROES IN TEXAS

Redazione

SEASONS :A YEAR IN NATURE

Redazione

LEO AND THE GORGON’S CURSE

Redazione

WHEN SECRETS SET SAIL

Redazione

MONSTER OF DISGUISE

Redazione

SADIQ AND THE RAMADAN GIFT

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More