IEMA WARNS STORM SURVIVORS OF POTENTIAL FOR SCAMS

(AGENPARL) – ILLINOIS, mer 12 agosto 2020

SPRINGFIELD – Disasters like the severe weather that struck several Illinois communities Monday often brings out the best in people, but unfortunately, disasters can also bring out the worst in others who use the opportunity to prey on storm survivors. The Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) today warned people affected by recent storms to be alert for such scams, which can take a variety of forms.

Fonte/Source: https://www2.illinois.gov/Pages/news-item.aspx?ReleaseID=21920