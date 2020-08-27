giovedì, Agosto 27, 2020
IEMA ANNOUNCES NOTICE OF FUNDING OPPORTUNITY FOR LOCAL GOVERNMENTS TO IMPROVE DISASTER RESILIENCY

(AGENPARL) – ILLINOIS, gio 27 agosto 2020
SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) today announced a Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) to help local governments fund hazard mitigation projects as a way to reduce a community’s risks for disasters and other hazards. Flood Mitigation Assistance (FMA) and Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) are both nationally competitive grant programs that are submitted through IEMA, but funded through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Fonte/Source: https://www2.illinois.gov/Pages/news-item.aspx?ReleaseID=22016

