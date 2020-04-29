mercoledì, Aprile 29, 2020
IDSA COVID-19 ANTIBODY TESTING PRIMER

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), mer 29 aprile 2020 Source: Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA). Published: 4/22/2020.
As serological testing for SARS-CoV-2 advances, there are multiple issues that need to be addressed, from test quality to interpretation. This three-page document outlines the current state of antibody testing for SARS-CoV-2, along with research questions and additional testing and policy considerations.
(PDF)

Fonte/Source: https://disasterinfo.nlm.nih.gov/search/id:21983

