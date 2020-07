(AGENPARL) – ILLINOIS, gio 02 luglio 2020

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today the award of 52 grants totaling more than $38 million to support the planning efforts of long-range transportation projects across the state. New criteria this year provides funding to create economic opportunity and enhance quality of life in disadvantaged communities.

Fonte/Source: https://www2.illinois.gov/Pages/news-item.aspx?ReleaseID=21775