Today, the Illinois Department of Revenue (IDOR) reminds taxpayers the state individual income tax filing and payment deadline is July 15, just days away. This year’s deadline was extended three months by Governor JB Pritzker in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Both state and federal returns are due on July 15.

Fonte/Source: https://www2.illinois.gov/Pages/news-item.aspx?ReleaseID=21787