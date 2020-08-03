IDHS LAUNCHES THREE NEW MENTAL HEALTH PROGRAMS IN ILLINOIS

(AGENPARL) – ILLINOIS, lun 03 agosto 2020

CHICAGO -The Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) today announced three new mental health programs designed to provide additional support for Illinois residents. These new resources will be provided by community organizations through the Living Room Program (LRP), Transitional Living Centers (TLCs), and the Transitional Community Care and Support Programs (TCCS) throughout the state.

Fonte/Source: https://www2.illinois.gov/Pages/news-item.aspx?ReleaseID=21882