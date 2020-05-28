venerdì, Maggio 29, 2020
IDES PROCESSES MORE THAN 1.3 MILLION CLAIMS IN THREE MONTHS

(AGENPARL) – ILLINOIS, gio 28 maggio 2020
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) today released new statewide data showing the department processed 58,263 new initial claims for regular unemployment benefits during the week ending May 23. The department has now processed 1,302,154 claims for unemployment benefits from March 1 through May 23. This amount is nearly 12 times the number of claims the department processed over the same period last year, when IDES processed just 102,000 claims for regular unemployment benefits.

Fonte/Source: https://www2.illinois.gov/Pages/news-item.aspx?ReleaseID=21598

