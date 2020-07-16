IDENTIFICATIONS RELEASED IN LEGACY HOMICIDE

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), gio 16 luglio 2020

The three suspects who were quickly tracked and located by HAWCS after a daylight shooting in a public park in Legacy, have been formally charged.

Joseph CHLALA, 19, of Calgary, Troy LEMKE, 35, of Calgary, and a 15-year-old male from Ottawa, Ontario, have all been charged with first-degree murder. The youth cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. All three accused will next appear in court on Monday, July 20, 2020.

Following an autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, the victim has been identified as Christian NAVOS, 32, of Edmonton, Alberta.

Investigators believe this murder was targeted and connected to a drug-related dispute.

“This shooting took place in a public park, just before 4 p.m., on a Tuesday. We are very relieved no innocent bystanders were injured during the incident. This reckless disregard for the welfare of our citizens is not acceptable,” says Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta of the Calgary Police Service (CPS) Homicide Team. “Thanks to HAWCS we were able to quickly locate the suspects and take them into custody, thereby preventing subsequent violence and destruction of crucial evidence. Cases such as this involving people from multiple jurisdictions can be difficult to resolve once the suspects are able to successfully flee the scene.”

“HAWCS can patrol the city faster than any unit on the ground,” says HAWCS Sgt. Tanya Paziuk. “In this case, our HAWCS crew located the vehicle within minutes even though it was no longer at the scene. This quick action saved a significant amount of resources, facilitated a safe and successful arrest, and preserved key evidence for investigators.”

“We see the devastating effect that gun crime has on our community. This continues to be a focus which requires collaboration from many areas of the Service, recognizing that quite often we see a direct link between shootings and drug activity,” says Acting Superintendent Darren Berglind of the CPS Criminal Investigations Administrative Unit.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234, or the Homicide Tip Line at 403-428-8877. Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store

CASE # /3581

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/identifications-released-in-legacy-homicide/