IDENTIFICATION OF SYNTHETIC INHIBITORS FOR THE DNA BINDING OF INTRINSICALLY DISORDERED CIRCADIAN CLOCK TRANSCRIPTION FACTORS

Essential components of the human circadian clock, BMAL1 and CLOCK, which are intrinsically disordered transcription factors, were expressed and subjected to a fluorescent in vitro binding assay using an E-box DNA fragment. Screening of a chemical library identified 5,8-quinoxalinedione (1), which was found to inhibit binding of the heterodimer BMAL1/CLOCK to E-box at low micromolar concentrations.