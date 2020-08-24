IDENTIFICATION OF SYNTHETIC INHIBITORS FOR THE DNA BINDING OF INTRINSICALLY DISORDERED CIRCADIAN CLOCK TRANSCRIPTION FACTORS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 24 agosto 2020
Essential components of the human circadian clock, BMAL1 and CLOCK, which are intrinsically disordered transcription factors, were expressed and subjected to a fluorescent in vitro binding assay using an E-box DNA fragment. Screening of a chemical library identified 5,8-quinoxalinedione (1), which was found to inhibit binding of the heterodimer BMAL1/CLOCK to E-box at low micromolar concentrations.
You have access to this article
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CC/~3/PRAycyriX-M/D0CC04861E