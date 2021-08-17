(AGENPARL) – mar 17 agosto 2021 Stanford Report delivers campus news each weekday. [View in browser](https://mailchi.mp/stanford/ideal-faculty-hires-global-internship-afghanistan-mission?e=37d6b811e4)

[Stanford Report](https://stanford.us5.list-manage.com/track/click?u=a8e6569da943904e9ac369cde&id=dbffdf2c5e&e=37d6b811e4)

Tuesday, August 17, 2021

—————————————————————

[Faculty & Staff](https://stanford.us5.list-manage.com/track/click?u=a8e6569da943904e9ac369cde&id=b4ef0f529a&e=37d6b811e4)

Alexis Wells-Oghoghomeh and Destin Jenkins will join the Stanford School of Humanities and Sciences faculty on Sept. 1.

[IDEAL faculty hires](https://stanford.us5.list-manage.com/track/click?u=a8e6569da943904e9ac369cde&id=245a045fda&e=37d6b811e4)

—————————————————————

[Teaching & Students](https://stanford.us5.list-manage.com/track/click?u=a8e6569da943904e9ac369cde&id=a61524e295&e=37d6b811e4)

[Global virtual internships](https://stanford.us5.list-manage.com/track/click?u=a8e6569da943904e9ac369cde&id=77f71d7f23&e=37d6b811e4)

During the 2020-21 academic year, 49 students worked in virtual internships in 19 countries through the university’s Global Studies Internship Program.

[Virtual internships around the world](https://stanford.us5.list-manage.com/track/click?u=a8e6569da943904e9ac369cde&id=83ee42db54&e=37d6b811e4)

—————————————————————

[Social Sciences](https://stanford.us5.list-manage.com/track/click?u=a8e6569da943904e9ac369cde&id=eef2bd3291&e=37d6b811e4)

[U.S. mission to Afghanistan](https://stanford.us5.list-manage.com/track/click?u=a8e6569da943904e9ac369cde&id=58a4924a9d&e=37d6b811e4)

National security law expert Allen Weiner discusses the U.S. mission to Afghanistan, its withdrawal and potential consequences.

[Allen Weiner](https://stanford.us5.list-manage.com/track/click?u=a8e6569da943904e9ac369cde&id=f34fd3b712&e=37d6b811e4)

—————————————————————

[Bio-X Program](https://stanford.us5.list-manage.com/track/click?u=a8e6569da943904e9ac369cde&id=5bf4426bf3&e=37d6b811e4) [Beckman Seed Grant ](https://stanford.us5.list-manage.com/track/click?u=a8e6569da943904e9ac369cde&id=e5ea8b7dea&e=37d6b811e4)

—————————————————————

Announcements

– [2020 Commencement](https://stanford.us5.list-manage.com/track/click?u=a8e6569da943904e9ac369cde&id=d3cc2d68d7&e=37d6b811e4): In an [email on Monday](https://stanford.us5.list-manage.com/track/click?u=a8e6569da943904e9ac369cde&id=9da8613deb&e=37d6b811e4), President Marc Tessier-Lavigne told Stanford’s 2020 graduates that their long-awaited in-person Commencement has been scheduled for Saturday, June 11, 2022.

– [Stanford Continuing Studies](https://stanford.us5.list-manage.com/track/click?u=a8e6569da943904e9ac369cde&id=f956fd52fd&e=37d6b811e4): Choose from 150+ fall online courses in all subjects. Courses are STAP fund-eligible and open to all members of the community. Most classes start the week of Sept. 20. [Learn more and enroll](https://stanford.us5.list-manage.com/track/click?u=a8e6569da943904e9ac369cde&id=d8532f2dcb&e=37d6b811e4).

—————————————————————

[Featured events](https://stanford.us5.list-manage.com/track/click?u=a8e6569da943904e9ac369cde&id=7d00216f03&e=37d6b811e4)

– [Thomas Schultz Summer Piano Seminar: Thomas Schultz, Solo Recital](https://stanford.us5.list-manage.com/track/click?u=a8e6569da943904e9ac369cde&id=2d117c2d23&e=37d6b811e4): Tuesday, Aug. 17, 11:30 a.m.

– [Not Our First Goat Rodeo](https://stanford.us5.list-manage.com/track/click?u=a8e6569da943904e9ac369cde&id=42226cee38&e=37d6b811e4): Friday, Aug. 20, 7:30 p.m.

– [Fireside Chat with Tara Mohr](https://stanford.us5.list-manage.com/track/click?u=a8e6569da943904e9ac369cde&id=b2bc933323&e=37d6b811e4): Tuesday, Aug. 24, 12:30 p.m.

[More featured events »](https://stanford.us5.list-manage.com/track/click?u=a8e6569da943904e9ac369cde&id=ba6f9f88eb&e=37d6b811e4)

—————————————————————

[In the news](https://stanford.us5.list-manage.com/track/click?u=a8e6569da943904e9ac369cde&id=7864d41fb7&e=37d6b811e4)

(Stanford Report occasionally links to stories that, for some readers, may require a subscription.)

– [San Francisco Bay’s tides are going to rise. Should we dam the Golden Gate first?](https://stanford.us5.list-manage.com/track/click?u=a8e6569da943904e9ac369cde&id=32ef6a9eea&e=37d6b811e4) (San Francisco Chronicle)

[More Stanford mentions »](https://stanford.us5.list-manage.com/track/click?u=a8e6569da943904e9ac369cde&id=d5cb3c7d12&e=37d6b811e4)

—————————————————————

[UIT Technology Training](https://stanford.us5.list-manage.com/track/click?u=a8e6569da943904e9ac369cde&id=68e1f62569&e=37d6b811e4) [Master of Liberal Arts](https://stanford.us5.list-manage.com/track/click?u=a8e6569da943904e9ac369cde&id=ffe29c27d9&e=37d6b811e4)

—————————————————————

[Stanford Today](https://stanford.us5.list-manage.com/track/click?u=a8e6569da943904e9ac369cde&id=803e49bc24&e=37d6b811e4)

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this