ICYMI: TRUMP ADMINISTRATION DEFENDS AMERICA’S MONUMENTS AND MEMORIALS

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), gio 03 settembre 2020

Date: Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020

Contact: <a – The Trump Administration continues to defend the American people’s national monuments and memorials, recognizing that these places should be preserved, not torn down or altered. Great men and women are honored by these sacred places that were created for all Americans to experience and understand the historical significance of their contributions to our nation.

Instead of tearing down these icons, President Trump is focused on building up the legacies of our greatest Americans. The President created a task force to construct the National Garden of American Heroes, honoring those Americans who have contributed to the success and prosperity of the United States of America. As the chairman of the Task Force, U.S. Secretary of the Interior David L. Bernhardt continues to defend our national monuments, our American heritage and the creation of the national garden, which received more than 700 nominations of heroes.

Below, please find selected media and public statements about the Department’s work on monuments and memorials and the work of the Task Force.

Fonte/Source: https://www.doi.gov/pressreleases/icymi-trump-administration-defends-americas-monuments-and-memorials