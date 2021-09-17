(AGENPARL) – ven 17 settembre 2021 Find out about SelectUSA news, updates, and upcoming events []

*NEW* SelectUSA Spinoffs are Back — Applications due October 22, 2021

Economic Development Organizations who would like to leverage from the convening power of the SelectUSA Investment Summit, scheduled from June 26-29, 2022 in National Harbor, Maryland, must submit an application to host a SelectUSA Spinoff event.

A SelectUSA Investment Summit Spinoff event is an FDI site selection promotional event held prior to the 2022 SelectUSA Investment Summit and hosted by an official U.S. EDO at the city, state, regional or tribal level.

All complete applications are due by October 22, 2021.

SelectUSA wants to hear from you — Complete the EDO Survey by September 30, 2021

Are you an EDO who is interested in planning or collaborating on an event with SelectUSA through 2023? SelectUSA has a number of virtual and in-person events planned through the remainder of the 2021 calendar year and into 2023.

Submit your interest by participating in the EDO survey by September 30, 2021.

Call for 2022 Investment Summit Speaker Suggestions

As we build the 2022 Investment Summit agenda, we want to ensure that the program reflects the interests of our top stakeholders – our participants! Who should speak at the 2022 Investment Summit? Share your suggestions below.

Deadline to submit is September 30, 2021. You will be notified of the status of your submission by email in early Winter 2021.

2021 Investment Summit Sponsors and Exhibitors

New sponsors and exhibitors may apply in Fall 2021.

New FDI Fact Sheets are Available and Online

Build Back Better Regional Challenge

SelectUSA Upcoming Events

SelectUSA Services for Economic Development Organizations

SelectUSA will host an informational webinar for Economic Development Organizations (EDOs) to expand on SelectUSA resources, including Single Location Promotion Events, virtual tours, and EDO Diagnostic plots that support foreign direct investment (FDI) efforts nationwide.

Date: Wednesday, September 29, 2021

Time: 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. (EDT)

IIWG Webinar Series: BEA’s Got Your Number: Activities of U.S. Affiliates of Foreign Multinational Enterprises

Are you interested in the impact of foreign direct investment (FDI) on the U.S. economy? Maybe you would like to know how many people in the U.S. work for foreign-owned companies? Are you keen to find out which industries are attracting FDI in your state? If so, join us for this IIWG webinar with the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA). In this installment, specialists from BEA and SelectUSA will break down the latest statistics on the activities of U.S. affiliates of foreign multinational enterprises (MNEs). Specialists will field questions from the audience at the end of the webinar.

Date: Monday, October 4, 2021

Time: 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. (EDT)

