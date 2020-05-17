domenica, Maggio 17, 2020
Agenparl

ICSID: AN INTRODUCTION TO THE CONVENTION AND CENTRE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, dom 17 maggio 2020

Based on the author’s Hague Lectures on ICSID, this book on ICSID and the ICSID Convention provides a detailed introduction to the world’s leading institution devoted to international investment dispute settlement.

Fully up-to-date as of mid-2019, the book presents a full and accessible picture of an increasingly important dispute settlement mechanism. The author delves into the origins and evolutions of the Convention and Centre and its jurisdiction, then navigates the reader through the process of arbitration proceedings under the Convention, applicable law, and the enforcement of Convention awards. The author also discusses efforts to reform international investment dispute settlement in general and ICSID arbitration in particular.

ICSID: An Introduction to the Convention and Centre is an authoritative, essential guide for students, practitioners, policymakers, investors, NGO activists, and journalists with an interest in Investor-state dispute settlement.

Fonte/Source: https://global.oup.com/academic/product/icsid-an-introduction-to-the-convention-and-centre-9780198821533?cc=us&lang=en

