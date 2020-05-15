Iceland: Iceland Extends Support to Businesses During the COVID-19 Crises

venerdì, Maggio 15, 2020
by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), ven 15 maggio 2020

The government of Iceland has announced a number of measures to help businesses that have been adversely affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Herein we consolidate publicly available information on some of the support measures the government has announced.

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/iceland-iceland-extends-support-businesses-during-covid-19-crises

