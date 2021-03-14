ICEBREAKER-INSPIRED JANUS NANOMOTORS TO COMBAT BARRIERS IN THE DELIVERY OF CHEMOTHERAPEUTIC AGENTS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), dom 14 marzo 2021

Nanoscale, 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D0NR08853F, Paper

Zhanlin Zhang, Dandan Zhang, Bo Qiu, Wenxiong Cao, Yuan Liu, Qingjie Liu, Xiaohong Li

Cancer chemotherapy remains challenging to pass through various biological and pathological barriers from blood circulation, tumor infiltration and cellular uptake before intracellular release of antineoplastic agents. Herein, icebreaker-inspired Janus nanomotors…

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NR/~3/KlboF0lYp1E/D0NR08853F