ICEBREAKER-INSPIRED JANUS NANOMOTORS TO COMBAT BARRIERS IN THE DELIVERY OF CHEMOTHERAPEUTIC AGENTS

Nanoscale, 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0NR08853F, Paper
Zhanlin Zhang, Dandan Zhang, Bo Qiu, Wenxiong Cao, Yuan Liu, Qingjie Liu, Xiaohong Li
Cancer chemotherapy remains challenging to pass through various biological and pathological barriers from blood circulation, tumor infiltration and cellular uptake before intracellular release of antineoplastic agents. Herein, icebreaker-inspired Janus nanomotors…
