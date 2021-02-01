lunedì, Febbraio 1, 2021
Breaking News

CRISI, RIUNIONE AGGIORNATA ALLE 9 DI DOMANI

NORWEGIAN AIR RESOURCES UK LIMITED: INFORMATION FOR EMPLOYEES CLAIMING REDUNDANCY PAYMENTS

L’OBIETTIVO DI CHRISTIAN TASSO IN VIAGGIO ATTRAVERSO LA DIVERSITà

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 2052 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 2060 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 2052 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 2078 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 2077 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 2060 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 2077 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

Agenparl

IC-70698-S7T9

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WILMSLOW, CHESHIRE (UK), lun 01 febbraio 2021 The complainant requested information relating to support for children during Covid-19 and for information relating to the senior leadership at the School. The School failed to respond to this request within the statutory time for compliance. The Commissioner considers that the School has breached section 10(1) FOIA in the handling of this request. The Commissioner requires no steps to be taken.

Fonte/Source: http://ico.org.uk/action-weve-taken/decision-notices/ic-70698-s7t9/

Post collegati

TAILORING COPPER(II) COMPLEXES WITH PYRIDINE-4,5-DICARBOXYLATE ESTERS FOR ANTI-CANDIDA ACTIVITY

Redazione

IC-70701-C4Q6

Redazione

IC-70698-S7T9

Redazione

DATA INIZIO: 08/03/2021 – SETTORE: AEREO – RILEVANZA: LOCALE – REGIONE: ABRUZZO – PROVINCIA: PESCARA

Redazione

01 FEB 2021 – RECOVERY PLAN, PALAGI E BUBDU (SPC): “ASSENZA DI UN DIALOGO TRA COMUNI E GOVERNO CHE PREOCCUPA”

Redazione

TAMPONI RAPIDI E SCREENING PREVENTIVO COVID 19 – REGIONE PIEMONTE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More