(AGENPARL) – WILMSLOW, CHESHIRE (UK), lun 01 febbraio 2021 The complainant requested information relating to support for children during Covid-19 and for information relating to the senior leadership at the School. The School failed to respond to this request within the statutory time for compliance. The Commissioner considers that the School has breached section 10(1) FOIA in the handling of this request. The Commissioner requires no steps to be taken.

Fonte/Source: http://ico.org.uk/action-weve-taken/decision-notices/ic-70698-s7t9/