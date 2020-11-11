mercoledì, Novembre 11, 2020
(AGENPARL) – WILMSLOW, CHESHIRE (UK), mer 11 novembre 2020 The complainant requested information from the London Borough of Hackney (“the Council”) relating to the Council’s procurement of architectural services for specific lots within a framework. By the date of this notice the Council had not provided a substantive response to this request.
The Commissioner’s decision is that the Council has failed to respond to the request within 20 working days and has therefore breached section 10 of the FOIA.
The Commissioner requires the Council to take the following steps to ensure compliance with the legislation.
• Issue a substantive response to the request in accordance with its obligations under the FOIA.
The Council must take these steps within 35 calendar days of the date of this decision notice. Failure to comply may result in the Commissioner making written certification of this fact to the High Court pursuant to section 54 of the Act and may be dealt with as a contempt of court.

Fonte/Source: http://ico.org.uk/action-weve-taken/decision-notices/ic-60300-c1r4/

