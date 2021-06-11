(AGENPARL) – WILMSLOW, CHESHIRE (UK), ven 11 giugno 2021 The complainant requested information relating to the Council’s handling of a noise complaint about her family home. The Council initially refused the request under regulation 12(5)(b), regulation 12(5)(f) and regulation 13 of the EIR, as well as stating that some information was not held. The Council subsequently sought to rely on the exception at regulation 12(4)(b) on the basis that the request was manifestly unreasonable. The Commissioner finds that the Council was entitled to refuse the request and does not require any steps to be taken.

Fonte/Source: https://ico.org.uk/action-weve-taken/decision-notices/ic-47441-m3j6/