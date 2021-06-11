(AGENPARL) – WILMSLOW, CHESHIRE (UK), ven 11 giugno 2021 The complainant requested information relating to the Council’s handling of a noise complaint about her family home. The Council provided some of the requested information and stated that the remainder was not held. The Council withheld some information in reliance on the exception at regulation 12(5)(b) of the EIR. The Commissioner’s decision is that the Council was entitled to rely on regulation 12(5)(b) in respect of the withheld information. On the balance of probabilities the Commissioner also finds that the Council does not hold any further information relevant to the request other than that which has already been identified. No steps are required.

