IC-45692-L6K2

(AGENPARL) – WILMSLOW, CHESHIRE (UK), dom 16 agosto 2020 The complainant requested information from Parkside Surgery, Alfreton (“the surgery”) about additional hours of work, claimed for by two of the surgery’s partners. The surgery, which had previously provided him with some related information, refused the request as vexatious. The Commissioner’s decision is that the request was vexatious under section 14(1) of the FOIA, and the surgery was correct to refuse to respond. The Commissioner does not require the surgery to take any steps.

