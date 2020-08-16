(AGENPARL) – WILMSLOW, CHESHIRE (UK), dom 16 agosto 2020 The complainant has requested information about rent and repairs at a particular council-owned property. The London Borough of Hounslow relied on section 40(2) of the FOIA to withhold the requested information which, it stated, was the personal data of a third party. The Commissioner’s decision is that the London Borough has correctly relied upon section 40(2) of the FOIA to withhold the requested information. The Commissioner does not require further steps.

Fonte/Source: http://ico.org.uk/action-weve-taken/decision-notices/ic-45523-h9x5/