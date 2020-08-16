(AGENPARL) – WILMSLOW, CHESHIRE (UK), dom 16 agosto 2020 The complainant has requested information about a specific recruitment exercise run by Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (‘the Trust’). The Trust released information relevant to two parts of the request. It withheld the information requested in a third part – copies of application forms – under section 40(2) of the FOIA as it considers this to be the personal data of third persons. The Commissioner’s decision is as follows: The Trust is entitled to withhold the information the complainant has requested in part (i) of their request under section 40(2) of the FOIA. The information can be categorised as the personal data of third persons and disclosing it would be unlawful. The Commissioner does not require the Trust to take any remedial steps.

Fonte/Source: http://ico.org.uk/action-weve-taken/decision-notices/ic-44531-x9l7/