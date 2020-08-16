domenica, Agosto 16, 2020
Breaking News

CORONAVIRUS, DISCOTECHE CHIUSE, DALLE 18 ALLE 6 D’OBBLIGO LA MASCHERINE NEI LUOGHI…

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH TURKISH FOREIGN MINISTER CAVUSOGLU

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH TURKISH FOREIGN MINISTER CAVUSOGLU

MOST-VIEWED BILLS – WEEK OF AUGUST 16, 2020

CORONAVIRUS, SALVINI: GOVERNO INCAPACE, DURO CON GLI ITALIANI E DEBOLE CON I…

STATEMENT BY THE HIGH REPRESENTATIVE/VICE-PRESIDENT JOSEP BORRELL ON RENEWED DRILLING ACTIVITIES BY…

BIELORUSSIA. NON SACRIFICARE LA VERITà PER INTERESSI POLITICI

ZIMBABWE: LA SOLIDARIETà DEL NUNZIO AI VESCOVI

SECRETARY POMPEO TRAVELS TO THE DOMINICAN REPUBLIC TO REAFFIRM STRONG TIES AND…

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – AUGUST 16, 2020

Agenparl

IC-44531-X9L7

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WILMSLOW, CHESHIRE (UK), dom 16 agosto 2020 The complainant has requested information about a specific recruitment exercise run by Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (‘the Trust’). The Trust released information relevant to two parts of the request. It withheld the information requested in a third part – copies of application forms – under section 40(2) of the FOIA as it considers this to be the personal data of third persons. The Commissioner’s decision is as follows: The Trust is entitled to withhold the information the complainant has requested in part (i) of their request under section 40(2) of the FOIA. The information can be categorised as the personal data of third persons and disclosing it would be unlawful. The Commissioner does not require the Trust to take any remedial steps.

Fonte/Source: http://ico.org.uk/action-weve-taken/decision-notices/ic-44531-x9l7/

Post collegati

IC-44531-X9L7

Redazione

IC-45523-H9X5

Redazione

IC-45692-L6K2

Redazione

IC-40612-X2V7

Redazione

GLOBAL DEATHS DUE TO SMOKELESS TOBACCO ARE UP BY A THIRD, ACCORDING TO NEW STUDY

Redazione

FS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More