IC-43980-J8Z7

(AGENPARL) – WILMSLOW, CHESHIRE (UK), lun 24 agosto 2020 The complainant requested a variety of information relating to the student records of the current Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen. The University of London refused the request, because it considered that answering the request in full would exceed the appropriate cost limit. The Commissioner’s decision is that University has reasonably estimated that the cost of complying with the request would exceed the appropriate limit. It is therefore entitled to rely on section 12 of the FOIA to refuse the request. However, she also finds that the University did not comply with its duty, under section 16 of the FOIA, to provide advice and assistance. Finally, the Commissioner finds that the University failed to issue its refusal notice within 20 working days and thus breached section 17(5) of the FOIA. The Commissioner does not require further steps.

