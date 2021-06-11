(AGENPARL) – WILMSLOW, CHESHIRE (UK), ven 11 giugno 2021 The complainant has requested communications the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has had with Danish Authorities and Credit Suisse about Danske Bank in the context of money laundering. The complainant also requested documents and communications regarding a named individual and records relating to the evaluation the FCA were conducting. The FCA provided some information but withheld the remaining information on the basis of sections 27, 31, 40 and 44 of the FOIA. The Commissioner’s decision is the FCA has correctly applied the section 31(1)(g) with 31(2)(c) and (d) exemptions and the balance of the public interest favours maintaining the exemption and withholding the information.

Fonte/Source: https://ico.org.uk/action-weve-taken/decision-notices/ic-43217-x2c4/