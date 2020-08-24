(AGENPARL) – WILMSLOW, CHESHIRE (UK), lun 24 agosto 2020 The complainant requested details of objections made to an application for a voluntary strike-off from the company register. Companies House withheld the requested information and relied on sections 40(2) and 41 of the FOIA to do so. The Commissioner’s decision is that Companies House has correctly applied section 41 to withhold the requested information. The Commissioner does not require further steps.

Fonte/Source: http://ico.org.uk/action-weve-taken/decision-notices/ic-43040-t1v5/