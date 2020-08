(AGENPARL) – WILMSLOW, CHESHIRE (UK), dom 16 agosto 2020 The complainant requested information from the MoJ about child support data. The MoJ has failed to respond to this request. The Commissioner requires the MoJ to provide the complainant with a response to this request in accordance with its obligations under FOIA. The MoJ must take these steps within 35 calendar days of the date of this decision notice.

Fonte/Source: http://ico.org.uk/action-weve-taken/decision-notices/ic-40612-x2v7/