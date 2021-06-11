(AGENPARL) – WILMSLOW, CHESHIRE (UK), ven 11 giugno 2021 The complainant requested information regarding the Council’s response to a previous request which had been refused under regulation 12(4)(b). The Council refused this request under the exception at regulation 12(4)(b) on the basis that the request was manifestly unreasonable. The Commissioner’s decision is that the Council is entitled to rely on regulation 12(4)(b), and the public interest in maintaining the exception outweighs the public interest in disclosure. No steps are required.

Fonte/Source: https://ico.org.uk/action-weve-taken/decision-notices/ic-40388-w6p0/