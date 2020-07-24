venerdì, Luglio 24, 2020
IC-39936-B6W6

(AGENPARL) – WILMSLOW, CHESHIRE (UK), ven 24 luglio 2020 The complainant requested information about non-disclosure agreements. The Council of Newcastle University  had failed to respond to the request at the date of this notice. The Commissioner’s decision is that the University failed to respond to the request within 20 working days and has therefore breached section 10 of the FOIA. The Commissioner requires the University to take the following steps to ensure compliance with the legislation: issue a substantive response, under the FOIA, to the request.

Fonte/Source: http://ico.org.uk/action-weve-taken/decision-notices/ic-39936-b6w6/

