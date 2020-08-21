(AGENPARL) – WILMSLOW, CHESHIRE (UK), ven 21 agosto 2020 The complainant requested information from Cambridgeshire County Council (“the Council”) relating to its contractual relationship with Conduent Parking Enforcement Solutions Ltd.

The Commissioner’s decision is that the Council has failed to respond to the request within 20 working days and has therefore breached section 10 of the FOIA.

The Commissioner requires the Council to take the following steps to ensure compliance with the legislation.

• The Council must issue a substantive response to the request in accordance with its obligations under the FOIA.

The Council must take these steps within 35 calendar days of the date of this decision notice. Failure to comply may result in the Commissioner making written certification of this fact to the High Court pursuant to section 54 of the Act and may be dealt with as a contempt of court.

Fonte/Source: http://ico.org.uk/action-weve-taken/decision-notices/ic-39300-f7j2/