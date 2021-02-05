venerdì, Febbraio 5, 2021
IBMS MEMBER SUPPORT VIDEO

(AGENPARL) – UNITED KINGDOM, ven 05 febbraio 2021

4 February 2021

As the professional body for biomedical scientists and laboratory staff, the IBMS has been striving to provide the best coverage, guidance and support for our members throughout the pandemic.

It has been a difficult period for the profession and we have pushed for the voices of our members to be heard while also providing the most appropriate services and support.

As your professional body, we are extremely proud of all the hard work you have done over the last year and we hope to continue to provide a voice for you now and in the future.

The video below outlines some of the progress the IBMS has made on behalf of our members.

Fonte/Source: http://www.ibms.org/resources/news/ibms-member-support-video

