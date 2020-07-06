lunedì, Luglio 6, 2020
Breaking News

“L’AMORE BASTA?”. IN UN LIBRO LE TRE DOMANDE DA PORSI PRIMA DELLE…

OMANI RIAL EXCHANGE RATE INDEX RISES 1%

EX-ANTE PUBLICITY OF CALL FOR TENDERS: PURCHASE OF KITCHEN EQUIPMENT

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JULY 6, 2020

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JULY 6, 2020

HMCI COMMENTARY: OUR PLANS FOR THE AUTUMN

OFSTED TO VISIT WHEN SCHOOLS AND COLLEGES RETURN IN THE AUTUMN

£1.57 BILLION INVESTMENT TO PROTECT BRITAIN’S WORLD-CLASS CULTURAL, ARTS AND HERITAGE INSTITUTIONS

SPEECH: PM WORDS FOR NHS BIRTHDAY: 5 JULY 2020

PM WORDS FOR NHS BIRTHDAY: 5 JULY 2020

Agenparl
Image default
Home » <I>A UNIFIED THEORY OF CATS ON THE INTERNET</I> <BR>- E.J. WHITE

<I>A UNIFIED THEORY OF CATS ON THE INTERNET</I> <BR>- E.J. WHITE

by Redazione01

(AGENPARL) – REDWOOD CITY (CALIFORNIA), lun 06 luglio 2020
How cats became the undisputed mascot of the internet.

The advertising slogan of the social news site Reddit is “Come for the cats. Stay for the empathy.” Journalists and their readers seem to need no explanation for the line, “The internet is made of cats.” Everyone understands the joke, but few know how it started. A Unified Theory of Cats on the Internet is the first book to explore the history of how the cat became the internet’s best friend.

Internet cats can differ in dramatic ways, from the goth cats of Twitter to the glamourpusses of Instagram to the giddy, nonsensical silliness of Nyan Cat. But they all share common traits and values. Bringing together fun anecdotes, thoughtful analyses, and hidden histories of the communities that built the internet, Elyse White shows how japonisme, punk culture, cute culture, and the battle among different communities for the soul of the internet informed the sensibility of online felines. Internet cats offer a playful—and useful—way to understand how culture shapes and is shaped by technology.

Western culture has used cats for centuries as symbols of darkness, pathos, and alienation, and the communities that helped build the internet explicitly constructed themselves as outsiders, with snark and alienation at the core of their identity. Thus cats became the sine qua non of cultural literacy for the Extremely Online, not to mention an everyday medium of expression for the rest of us. Whatever direction the internet takes next, the “series of tubes” is likely to remain cat-shaped.

Fonte/Source: http://www.sup.org/books/title/?id=29534

Post collegati

<I>A UNIFIED THEORY OF CATS ON THE INTERNET</I> <BR>- E.J. WHITE

Redazione

<I>PARTISAN AESTHETICS: MODERN ART AND INDIA’S LONG DECOLONIZATION</I> <BR>- SANJUKTA SUNDERASON

Redazione

PRESIDENT OF INDIA, SHRI RAM NATH KOVIND INAUGURATES DHAMMA CHAKRA DAY CELEBRATIONS ON ASADHAPURNIMA TODAY

Redazione

CANADA AND BRITISH COLUMBIA INVEST IN INFRASTRUCTURE IN THE LOWER MAINLAND TO CREATE JOBS AND STRENGTHEN COMMUNITIES

Redazione

CANADA AND BRITISH COLUMBIA INVEST IN INFRASTRUCTURE IN THE BRITISH COLUMBIA CENTRAL INTERIOR TO CREATE JOBS AND STRENGTHEN COMMUNITIES

Redazione

CANADA AND BRITISH COLUMBIA INVEST IN INFRASTRUCTURE IN NORTHERN BRITISH COLUMBIA TO CREATE JOBS AND STRENGTHEN COMMUNITIES

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More