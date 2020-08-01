[I.N.G.V. COMUNICATI STAMPA] INGV_CS. RIAPRONO GLI INFO POINT VULCANI EOLIANI DI STROMBOLI E VULCANO / THE AEOLIAN VOLCANOES INFO POINTS OF STROMBOLI E VULCANO REOPEN

(AGENPARL) – sab 01 agosto 2020 INGV. Riaprono gli INFO POINT VULCANI EOLIANI di Stromboli e Vulcano

Da agosto e fino al 3 ottobre riaprono le strutture dell’INGV

nelle isole di Vulcano e Stromboli.

[Roma, 1° agosto 2020]

I due Info Point, già noti come Centri Informativi, forniscono supporto logistico per le

attività di monitoraggio e di ricerca vulcanologica e, al tempo stesso, offrono ai

cittadini ed ai turisti una corretta informazione scientifica sul rischio vulcanico

dell’arcipelago eoliano.

In continuo collegamento con il Centro Monitoraggio Eolie (CME) recentemente

istituito, i due Info Point vedranno i ricercatori dell’INGV proporre un’offerta

informativa che abbinerà le attività in presenza ad attività online integrate ed inclusive.

Infatti, utilizzando le tecnologie disponibili e potenziando il “sistema rete”, supportato

dal Centro di Monitoraggio Eolie (CME), verranno presentati ai visitatori eventi

naturali e fenomeni associati, così da illustrare il ruolo della ricerca nelle dinamiche

della prevenzione dai rischi naturali.

Gli Info Point sono aperti tutti i giorni della settimana, dalle ore 11:00 alle 13:00

e, nel pomeriggio, dalle ore 17:00 alle ore 20:00 e resteranno aperti fino al 3

ottobre.

Nel rispetto delle norme dettate dall’emergenza sanitaria COVID-19, per accedere agli

Info Point Vulcani Eoliani di Stromboli e Vulcano, sarà necessaria la

prenotazione online sul sito www.cie.ingv.it.

I flussi di visitatori saranno regolati dallo specifico protocollo di sicurezza predisposto

dall’INGV a tutela degli operatori e del pubblico e visionabile sul sito.

Tutte le info del Punto Informazioni VULCANI EOLIANI dell’INGV al link

www.cie.ingv.it

Comunicato Stampa n. 18| 2020

INGV. The AEOLIAN VOLCANOES INFO POINTS of Stromboli e Vulcano reopen

The structures of the INGV reopen from August to 3rd October

on the islands of Vulcano and Stromboli.

[Rome, August 1st, 2020]

The two Info Points, formerly known as Information Centers, provide logistical

support for monitoring and volcanological research and, at the same time, offer

citizens and tourists correct scientific information on the volcanic risk of the

Aeolian archipelago.

In continuous connection with the recently established Aeolian Monitoring Center

(CME), the two Info Points will see INGV researchers propose an information offer

that will combine the activities in the presence and integrated and inclusive online

activities. In fact, using the available technologies and enhancing the “network

system”, supported by the Aeolian Monitoring Center (CME), natural events and

associated phenomena will be shown to the public, so as to illustrate the role of

research in the dynamics of prevention from natural risks.

The Info Points are open every day of the week, from 11:00 to 13:00 and, in the

afternoon, from 17:00 to 20:00 and will remain open until 3rd October.

In compliance with the rules laid down by the COVID-19 health emergency, to

access the Aeolian Volcanoes Info Points of Stromboli and Vulcano online

booking will be required on the website www.cie.ingv.it.

Visitor flows will be regulated by the specific security protocol prepared by the INGV

to protect operators and the public and viewable on the site.

All the information about the Aeolian Volcanoes Information Point of INGV at the link

www.cie.ingv.it

