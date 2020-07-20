I LOVE LEOPARD :THE LITTLE BOOK OF LEOPARD PRINT

(AGENPARL) – SINGAPORE, lun 20 luglio 2020 “Since Christian Dior first brought leopard print to the catwalk in 1947, it has earned a cult following. Popularized by everyone from 1940s screen sirens to pop goddesses and Instagram stars, the print has undergone numerous incarnations in the fashion world and has earned a reputation for being daring, bold, and rebellious. This compelling, full-color illustrated book celebrates all things leopard, from fashion to food, and everything in between, making it the ultimate gift book for leopard-print lovers everywhere! Full of gorgeous yet fierce illustrations and prints throughout, I Love Leopard is everything you could ever want to know about this iconic pattern, all in a gorgeous, covetable, leopard-print package!”–Provided by publisher.

