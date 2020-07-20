lunedì, Luglio 20, 2020
Breaking News

THE EFFECTIVENESS OF BORROWER-BASED MACROPRUDENTIAL MEASURES: A QUANTITATIVE ANALYSIS FOR SLOVAKIA

FASE 3, SALVINI: IL GOVERNO IMPUGNA LA LEGGE REGIONALE PER DIMINUIRE LE…

VERTICE UE, DI MAIO: ITALIA SI VUOLE FAR RISPETTARE, CONSAPEVOLE DEI PROPRI…

MOST-VIEWED BILLS – WEEK OF JULY 19, 2020

VERTICE UE, SALVINI: ORBÁN STA CON L’ITALIA, GLI AMICI DI CONTE E…

CONSIGLIO EUROPEO, MESSAGGIO DI ORBÁN A SALVINI: “IO STO CON L’ITALIA”

VERTICE UE, BONAFEDE: A CONTE VA TUTTO IL NOSTRO SOSTEGNO, IN BALLO…

LAZIO, D’AMATO: USARE LA MASCHERINA O PERICOLO CHIUSURA

MAFIA, BONAFEDE: GUERRA CHE NON DEVE CONOSCERE PAUSE

AGENDA STAMPA – SCUOLA, LA MINISTRA AZZOLINA IN LOMBARDIA AL TAVOLO REGIONALE…

Agenparl

I LOVE LEOPARD :THE LITTLE BOOK OF LEOPARD PRINT

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – SINGAPORE, lun 20 luglio 2020 “Since Christian Dior first brought leopard print to the catwalk in 1947, it has earned a cult following. Popularized by everyone from 1940s screen sirens to pop goddesses and Instagram stars, the print has undergone numerous incarnations in the fashion world and has earned a reputation for being daring, bold, and rebellious. This compelling, full-color illustrated book celebrates all things leopard, from fashion to food, and everything in between, making it the ultimate gift book for leopard-print lovers everywhere! Full of gorgeous yet fierce illustrations and prints throughout, I Love Leopard is everything you could ever want to know about this iconic pattern, all in a gorgeous, covetable, leopard-print package!”–Provided by publisher.

Fonte/Source: https://www.nlb.gov.sg/newarrivals/itemdetail.aspx?bid=204459318

Post collegati

BLACK BOY :(AMERICAN HUNGER) : A RECORD OF CHILDHOOD AND YOUTH

Redazione

THE WORLDS OF J.R.R. TOLKIEN :THE PLACES THAT INSPIRED MIDDLE-EARTH

Redazione

THE ART OF PAINT POURING :SWIPE, SWIRL & SPIN : 50+ TIPS, TECHNIQUES, AND STEP-BY-STEP EXERCISES FOR CREATING COLORFUL FLUID ART

Redazione

HBR’S 10 MUST READS ON LEADERSHIP.VOL. 2

Redazione

HBR’S 10 MUST READS ON MANAGING PEOPLE.VOL. 2.

Redazione

O IS FOR OCEAN :AN OCEAN ABC PRIMER

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More