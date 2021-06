(AGENPARL) – WOLFSBURG (GERMANY), ven 11 giugno 2021 Greece and the Volkswagen Group have started a pilot project for sustainable mobility and energy supply on the island of Astypalea. What opportunities and challenges do the plans bring? A report. …

Fonte/Source: https://www.volkswagenag.com/en/news/stories/2021/06/i-expect-the-character-of-astypalea-to-be-respected.html