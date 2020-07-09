I AM NAVY MEDICINE: ENS TREVOR ELAM

(AGENPARL) – FALLS CHURCH (VIRGINIA-USA), gio 09 luglio 2020

Ensign Trevor Elam, 3rd year medical student at the Uniformed Services University, poses with a therapy dog on the wards.

“I am Ensign Trevor Elam, athird year medical student at the Uniformed Services University (USU).”

Prior to

arriving at USU in August 2017 to pursue his Doctor of Medicine degree, Elam

worked in a medical simulation lab at a University of Chicago teaching

hospital.

However, USU was not his first taste of the Navy. Before his time at the University of Chicago, Elam was a clarinetist in the Navy Bands for five years. “My previous duty stations include Virginia Beach, New Orleans and Naples, Italy. It was a fantastic opportunity that took me across the world. I performed for multiple heads of state, ambassadors, and for the public in support of the missions of the US Navy and NATO,” said Elam.

It was his

prior Navy service that inspired the decision to pursue medical school and

ultimately led him to USU.

“The military bands often team up with military medicine in support

of humanitarian efforts. I saw the long-lasting impact that the medical

professionals had on these missions and I wanted to be a part of that. I also

saw the leadership opportunities that those professionals had and decided that

I wanted those kinds of experiences in my career. When I began exploring

medical schools, USU came up on my radar early on as a way to continue serving

in the US Navy and meet my goal of becoming a physician.”

Elam hopes to be an effective leader for his fellow healthcare professionals in the military. He elaborates, “I would like to assume some leadership positions such that I could offer recommendations to our line officer colleagues and help them make the best decisions possible, especially with regards to the health of our Sailors.”

When asked to sum up his training at USU, Elam said, “I have found USU and all my rotations to be a fantastic experience overall. It has been a great environment as a student. All the faculty and residents that I have encountered are invested in my learning and take great efforts to forge me into a physician.”

Fonte/Source: https://navymedicine.navylive.dodlive.mil/archives/13154