I-2111 – POSTDOC IN 5G NETWORK TRAFFIC ANOMALY DETECTION

The Luxembourg Institute of Science and Technology (LIST) is a Research and Technology Organization (RTO) active in the fields of materials, environment and IT. By transforming scientific knowledge into technologies, smart data and tools, LIST empowers citizens in their choices, public authorities in their decisions and businesses in their strategies.

The IT for Innovative Services (ITIS) department, with its 100 researchers and engineers, focuses on the digital transformation of operations in organizations with traditional environments and digital ecosystems, with the aim of improving their performance and innovation capacity. The common thread throughout ITIS is to develop the most efficient use of big data to ensure the most appropriate decision-making processes.

The department relies on the Data Analytics Platform: a hybrid infrastructure covering the entire range of data analytics activities. The platform is based on three pillars: a high-performance computing (HPC) infrastructure, a cognitive analytics pillar and an interactive visualization wall (Viswall).

LIST is looking for a highly motivated candidate with proven skills in network traffic anomaly detection to work on a research project funded by Luxembourg government under the RDI law program. The project will be carried out in a collaboration between POST Luxembourg (i.e. the biggest telecom service provider in Luxembourg) and LIST. The objective of the project is to measure and secure the 5G services from a telecom operator perspective. Purpose is to develop a 5G telecom security platform (a comprehensive Telecom Intrusion Detection System) over three years to protect the POST network and its users from exploits at infrastructure level against Telecom attacks such as SMS spoofing, call and SMS interception, signaling intrusion. The objective of the platform is to bring both explicit protection towards known exploits and implicit based on machine learning and AI (Artificial Intelligence).

The specific missions of the candidate will include, but are not limited to:

Study the 5G API ecosystem and investigate the threat landscape.

Investigate the usage of new techniques such as SDN and NFV in the 5G API ecosystem and investigate some selected use cases.

Define attack scenarios against the 5G API ecosystem and develop machine learning models for anomaly detection.

Implement and evaluate the developed models and build prototypes.

You hold a PhD in Computer Science or Electrical Engineering, combined with a background in network security, particularly network traffic anomaly detection. You also have a proven experience with R or Python programming and popular machine learning techniques. You are interested into developing a first experience with cryptographic protocols and primitives. Your experience with 5G protocols, telecom network simulators and Splunk is an advantage to your application.

