venerdì, Febbraio 5, 2021
HYDROUS COBALT-IRIDIUM OXIDE TWO-DIMENSIONAL NANOFRAMES: INSIGHTS INTO ACTIVITY AND STABILITY OF BIMETALLIC ACIDIC OXYGEN EVOLUTION ELECTROCATALYSTS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 05 febbraio 2021

Nanoscale Adv., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0NA00912A, Paper
Open Access Open Access
Yuanfang Ying, Jose Fernando Godinez Salomon, Luis A Lanturdo, Ashley Moreno, Robert Meyer, Craig A Damin, Christopher P Rhodes
Acidic oxygen evolution reaction (OER) electrocatalysts that have high activity, extended durability, and lower costs are needed to further the development and wide-scale adoption of proton-exchange membrane electrolyzers. In this…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry

Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2021/NA/D0NA00912A

