HYDROUS COBALT-IRIDIUM OXIDE TWO-DIMENSIONAL NANOFRAMES: INSIGHTS INTO ACTIVITY AND STABILITY OF BIMETALLIC ACIDIC OXYGEN EVOLUTION ELECTROCATALYSTS

Nanoscale Adv., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D0NA00912A, Paper

Yuanfang Ying, Jose Fernando Godinez Salomon, Luis A Lanturdo, Ashley Moreno, Robert Meyer, Craig A Damin, Christopher P Rhodes

Acidic oxygen evolution reaction (OER) electrocatalysts that have high activity, extended durability, and lower costs are needed to further the development and wide-scale adoption of proton-exchange membrane electrolyzers. In this…

