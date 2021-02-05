HYDROUS COBALT-IRIDIUM OXIDE TWO-DIMENSIONAL NANOFRAMES: INSIGHTS INTO ACTIVITY AND STABILITY OF BIMETALLIC ACIDIC OXYGEN EVOLUTION ELECTROCATALYSTS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 05 febbraio 2021
Nanoscale Adv., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0NA00912A, Paper
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 3.0 Unported Licence.
Yuanfang Ying, Jose Fernando Godinez Salomon, Luis A Lanturdo, Ashley Moreno, Robert Meyer, Craig A Damin, Christopher P Rhodes
Acidic oxygen evolution reaction (OER) electrocatalysts that have high activity, extended durability, and lower costs are needed to further the development and wide-scale adoption of proton-exchange membrane electrolyzers. In this…
