Nanoscale Adv., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D1NA00213A, Paper

Zhong-Yi Chen, Tianhao Ji, Zhe-Mi Xu, Peiyuan Guan, Da-Jian Jv

Dye degradation via photocatalysis technology has been investigated intensively to tackle environmental issues and energy crisis concerns. In this work, a newly designed ternary photocatalyst was facile prepared by a…

