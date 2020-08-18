martedì, Agosto 18, 2020
Agenparl

HYDROTHERMAL GROWTH OF FACET-TUNEABLE FLUORIDE PEROVSKITE CRYSTALS KMF3 (M= MG, MN, CO, NI AND ZN)

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 18 agosto 2020

Perovskite-structure ABX3 halides are one of the most promising families of materials with many potential applications. However, the controllable growth methods for their crystal facets and the corresponding synthetic chemistry have not been resolved. In this paper, we report a ligand substitution strategy for facet-tuneable growth of perovskite structure KMF3 (M= Mg, Mn, Co, Ni and Zn) fluorides in mild hydrothermal condition. The competition of strong ligand of NH3 and weak ligand of F- in the octahedral crystal fields of M2+ results in different facet evolution routes for the KMF3 samples with the M-site of empty-, partially- or fully-filled 3d orbitals. Although x-ray diffraction results indicated that all of the five KMF3 compounds are crystalized into the same space group (Pm3 @#x0305;m, No.221), crystal shape of KMF3 with M=Mg, Mn, Co, Ni evolved from cubic shape to edge-truncated chamfer box shape, while KZnF3 evolved from cubic shape to corner-truncated cubic shape in the same set of synthetic conditions. The cubic shape habitat morphology of KMF3 crystals is enclosed by {100} facets, chamfer box {100} and {110} facets, and corner-truncated cube {100} and {111} facets. Crystal shape formation mechanism was analysed based on the ligand field theory and Bravais-Friedel-Donnay-Harker (BFDH) theory. We expected that the shape controllable synthetic method could benefit other halide material crystal growth, and the shape tuneable crystals could find out more important applications.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CE/~3/GfYACHRiytk/D0CE00807A

