HYDROGENATION OF CO2 TO LPG OVER CUZNZR/MESAPO-34 CATALYST

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 05 maggio 2020

The utilization of CO2 to synthesize environmentally begnin liquid fuels offers a solution to replacing depleting petroleum resources. Herein, a ternary CuZnZr (CZZ) metal oxide catalyst and a SAPO-34 zeolite was synthesized by co-precipitation and hydrothermal synthesis, respectively. Different metals were impregnated into the latter to obtain MeSAPO-34 (Me= Mn, Zn and Zr). A granule mixture of CZZ and MeSAPO-34 components (CZZ/MeSAPO-34 catalyst) was then effectively utilized in a tandem catalytic process for one-step CO2 hydrogenation to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The CZZ/MeSAPO-34 catalysts were characterized by XRD, H2-TPR, BET, SEM-EDS and NH3-TPD techniques. SEM-EDS and XRD results indicated that an appropriate amount of Zr metal loading induced minimum zeolite framework collapse compared to a similar amount of Mn and Zn, which was more favorable for higher activity. In addition, NH3-TPD results revealed that the acidity of SAPO-34 could be altered after impregnation with different metals in varied quantities. Tuning the acid density and strength, together with adjusting the CZZ to MeSAPO-34 weight ratio, had a collectively critical effect on LPG selectivity. An effective hydrogenation microenvironment which favors lower alkane formation (C3-C4) was enhanced after the acidity of molecular sieve was tuned. LPG selectivity could reach 86% over CZZ/5%ZrSAPO-34 catalyst at 2 MPa, 350 oC, W/F of 6, H2/CO2 of 3 and weight ratio of 1.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NJ/~3/OmKcW-Ez2FA/D0NJ00907E

