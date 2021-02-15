HYDROGENATION AND OXIDATION ENHANCES THE THERMOELECTRIC PERFORMANCE OF SI2BN MONOLAYER

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 15 febbraio 2021

New J. Chem., 2021, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D0NJ06000C, Paper

H. R. Mahida, Deobrat Singh, Yogesh Sonvane, Sanjeev K. Gupta, P. B. Thakor, Rajeev Ahuja

In the present study, we have investigated the structural, electronic, and charge transport properties of pristine, hydrogenated, and oxidized Si 2 BN monolayers via first-principles calculations based on density functional theory (DFT).

