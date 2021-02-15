lunedì, Febbraio 15, 2021

HYDROGENATION AND OXIDATION ENHANCES THE THERMOELECTRIC PERFORMANCE OF SI2BN MONOLAYER

New J. Chem., 2021, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0NJ06000C, Paper
Open Access Open Access
H. R. Mahida, Deobrat Singh, Yogesh Sonvane, Sanjeev K. Gupta, P. B. Thakor, Rajeev Ahuja
In the present study, we have investigated the structural, electronic, and charge transport properties of pristine, hydrogenated, and oxidized Si2BN monolayers via first-principles calculations based on density functional theory (DFT).
