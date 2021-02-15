HYDROGENATION AND OXIDATION ENHANCES THE THERMOELECTRIC PERFORMANCE OF SI2BN MONOLAYER

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 15 febbraio 2021
New J. Chem., 2021, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0NJ06000C, Paper
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 3.0 Unported Licence.
H. R. Mahida, Deobrat Singh, Yogesh Sonvane, Sanjeev K. Gupta, P. B. Thakor, Rajeev Ahuja
In the present study, we have investigated the structural, electronic, and charge transport properties of pristine, hydrogenated, and oxidized Si2BN monolayers via first-principles calculations based on density functional theory (DFT).
