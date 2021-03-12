HYDROGEN PEROXIDE-RESPONSIVE AIE PROBE FOR IMAGING-GUIDED ORGANELLE TARGETING AND PHOTODYNAMIC CANCER CELL ABLATION

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 12 marzo 2021

Mater. Chem. Front., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D1QM00328C, Research Article

Qian Wu, Youmei Li, Ying Li, Dong Wang, Ben Zhong Tang

Hydrogen peroxide (H2O2), as one kind of key reactive oxygen species (ROS), is mainly produced endogenously primarily in the mitochondria. The selective monitoring of H2O2 in living cells is of…

