HYDROGEN CERTIFICATION SCHEME: HAVE YOUR SAY

The government is undertaking consultation via an online survey on the design of a Hydrogen Certification Scheme.

The scheme will monitor how we produce hydrogen in Australia and consider environmental impacts.

We are seeking feedback from state and territory stakeholders and industry representatives. This includes industry participants who are a producers or consumers of hydrogen.

The survey key areas of interest are:

whether the scheme should have a domestic or international focus

when the scheme should begin operating

how it should align with existing regulations and frameworks

We are also seeking feedback about environmental regulations and measurement, such as carbon accounting methods.

The survey is open until 22 June 2020.

