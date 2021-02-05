venerdì, Febbraio 5, 2021
HYDROGELS OF ENGINEERED BACTERIAL FIMBRIAE CAN FINELY TUNE 2D HUMAN CELL CULTURE

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 05 febbraio 2021

Biomater. Sci., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0BM01966F, Paper
Gema Dura, Maria A Crespo-Cuadrado, Helen Waller, Daniel T Peters, Ana Marina Ferreira-Duarte, Jeremy H lakey, David Andrew Fulton
Demand continues to grow for biomimetic materials able to create well-defined environments for modulating the behaviour of living cells in culture. Here, we describe hydrogels based upon the polymeric bacterial…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry

Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2021/BM/D0BM01966F

