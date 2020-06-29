HYDRATION OF SULFOBETAINE DIZWITTERIONS AS A FUNCTION OF ALKYL SPACER LENGTH

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 29 giugno 2020
Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2020, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0CP02654A, Paper
DOI: 10.1039/D0CP02654A, Paper
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 3.0 Unported Licence.
Oliver Hammond, Leila Moura, Gaelle Level, Silvia Imberti, John D. Holbrey, Marijana Blesic
The solvation and structure of bolaform dizwitterions containing two sulfobetaine moieties in concentrated aqueous solution were determined using neutron diffraction with isotopic substitution (NDIS) combined with modelling of the measured…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
The solvation and structure of bolaform dizwitterions containing two sulfobetaine moieties in concentrated aqueous solution were determined using neutron diffraction with isotopic substitution (NDIS) combined with modelling of the measured…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CP/~3/pemd24uQfUk/D0CP02654A