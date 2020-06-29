lunedì, Giugno 29, 2020
HYDRATION OF SULFOBETAINE DIZWITTERIONS AS A FUNCTION OF ALKYL SPACER LENGTH

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 29 giugno 2020

Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2020, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0CP02654A, Paper
Open Access Open Access
Oliver Hammond, Leila Moura, Gaelle Level, Silvia Imberti, John D. Holbrey, Marijana Blesic
The solvation and structure of bolaform dizwitterions containing two sulfobetaine moieties in concentrated aqueous solution were determined using neutron diffraction with isotopic substitution (NDIS) combined with modelling of the measured…
