HYDRATION OF SULFOBETAINE DIZWITTERIONS AS A FUNCTION OF ALKYL SPACER LENGTH

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 29 giugno 2020

Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2020, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D0CP02654A, Paper

Open Access Open Access

Oliver Hammond, Leila Moura, Gaelle Level, Silvia Imberti, John D. Holbrey, Marijana Blesic

The solvation and structure of bolaform dizwitterions containing two sulfobetaine moieties in concentrated aqueous solution were determined using neutron diffraction with isotopic substitution (NDIS) combined with modelling of the measured…

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CP/~3/pemd24uQfUk/D0CP02654A