Hybrid Projection Methods with Recycling for Large-Scale Inverse Problems
Abstract
Iterative hybrid projection methods have proven to be very effective for solving large linear inverse problems due to their inherent regularizing properties, as well as the added flexibility to select regularization parameters adaptively. In this work, we develop Golub-Kahan-based hybrid projection methods that can exploit compression and recycling techniques in order to solve a broad class of inverse problems where memory requirements or high computational cost may otherwise be prohibitive.
